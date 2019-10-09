On Nov. 3, 2020, American citizens will elect the president of the United States. Voters will have an opportunity to firmly express their opinion about the current President. Instead of Congress engaging in a divisive impeachment process, Congress should focus on solving American’s problems. We need comprehensive immigration reform that protects our borders, sensible gun legislation that keeps guns out of the hands of dangerous people and an infrastructure bill that does not include a tax hike.
Sens. Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth, Congressman Sean Casten and Congresswoman Lauren Underwood should be focused on: Restoring the full deductibility of state and local taxes, getting a higher federal Medicaid reimbursement rate for Illinois and fighting for more tax cuts. Those are issues that are very important to Illinois citizens. Instead, they’re all laser-focused on impeachment.
It’s obvious that socialist U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and likely Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren have taken control of the national Democrat Party agenda. Their focus is on higher taxes, socialized medicine and a weak foreign policy. I believe that impeachment is being used by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take the focus off the extreme agenda of the new Democratic Party leaders.
In 2018, Democrats took control of the House primarily by promising an active legislative agenda. They promised to work on important issues like health care and immigration reform. Instead, the Democratic House has accomplished nothing of significance except to continue to increase out of control federal spending.
Congressman Casten and Congresswoman Lauren Underwood are two suburban Democrats who beat Republican incumbents in 2018 by promising major legislative accomplishments. Instead, they are focused on impeachment and have become prime examples of a do-nothing House of Representatives.
Democrats like Casten and Underwood are disingenuous along with most other Democrats when it comes to impeachment. An impeachment inquiry process is supposed to be triggered by a House floor vote on whether to move forward. No such vote has occurred yet because Democrats are only interested in playing politics.
Impeachment will continue to distract the Congress from dealing with important issues facing real people. Democrats say they can “walk and chew gum at the same time.”
That’s a false narrative being promoted by radical Democratic national leaders who want to hide their support for extreme socialist policies.
Congress should get to work on the people’s business and develop bipartisan solutions for our nation’s problems. The American people next November, not Congress through a highly politicized impeachment process, should decide who the President of the United States is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!