Institutional trust is built over the course of years. Decades. Centuries.

Dishonesty takes just a moment to destroy institutional trust.

This past week, Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine and professor of molecular virology at Baylor College of Medicine, got into a spat with podcaster Joe Rogan and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Hotez has a long-standing feud over vaccine efficacy and safety with RFK Jr., who has long been a proponent of the scientifically unverified theory that childhood vaccines cause autism; RFK Jr., appearing on Rogan’s podcast, tore into Hotez. Hotez responded by accusing Rogan of spreading “misinformation” — to which Rogan quite properly responded that if Hotez wished to rebut that “misinformation” in debate with RFK Jr. on his show, he’d be happy not only to host but to contribute $100,000 to a charity of Hotez’s choice.

Ben Shapiro, 39, is a graduate of UCLA and Harvard Law School, host of “The Ben Shapiro Show” and editor-in-chief of DailyWire.com. He is the author of the New York Times bestsellers “How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps,” “The Right Side of History” and “Bullies.”

