Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some rain may mix in. High 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.