A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain this afternoon. High 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST /1 AM EST/
TONIGHT TO NOON CST /1 PM EST/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From midnight CST /1 AM EST/ tonight to noon CST /1 PM
EST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south to southwest gales to 40 kt
and significant waves to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30
kt and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon
CST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today
to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south to southwest gales to 40 kt
and significant waves to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30
kt and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon
CST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today
to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The Grammys were held in Los Angeles recently. They featured a star-studded cavalcade of singers who can’t sing, songsters who require a team of dozens to write their songs and dancers who can’t dance. They also featured a full-on satanic ritual onstage, starring used-to-be-just-a-gay-dude-then-genderqueer-now-gender-nonbinary singer Sam Smith and transgender female (translation: biological male) Kim Petras.
Their song, “Unholy,” won them Best Pop Group/Group Performance. Their performance, in which the tubby Smith donned a Satan outfit and top hat with horns while Petras gyrated in a cage surrounded by Satan-costumed strippers, made headlines for its transgressive imagery.
The goal, of course, is to tweak people of traditionally religious bent, draw a response and then act offended. “Why can’t you just leave us alone?” cry our cultural elites as they demand our attention.
We’re all supposed to be shocked, of course. That’s the point.
But the fact that the performance is so un-shocking should be the true shock. The Grammys were sponsored by major corporations. Shadow president of the United States and world’s greatest physician Dr. Jill Biden showed up to present an award. And CBS tweeted in anticipation of the Satanic routine, “We are ready to worship!”
But the truth is that Satan is so in right now.
After all, Satan’s message has become our society’s: personal “authenticity” requires the destruction of all traditional mores and the trashing of all intermediate institutions of Western civilization. To be “free” means to live without rules or boundaries. And our truest heroes are those who say, as John Milton’s Satan did, “better to reign in Hell, than serve in Heav’n.”
Milton meant his Satan to be a villain, rejecting the good, true and beautiful in favor of personal power. But we have followed the path of dissolute romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley, who argued, “Milton’s Devil as a moral being is as far superior to his God as one who perseveres in some purpose which he has conceived to be excellent in spite of adversity and torture.”
Sure, Milton’s Devil provided no good to anyone, including himself — but he stood up to the strictures of an outside, objective moral code. It was Shelley himself who argued that “religion and morality, as they now stand, compose a practical code of misery and servitude: the genius of human happiness must tear every leaf from the accursed book of God ere man can read the inscription on his heart.”
How different are the musings of Shelley from the less-sophisticated musings of Smith and Petras? As Smith says, “It really is just about how I feel.” Or Petras: “it’s a take on not being able to choose religion. And not being able to live the way that people might want you to live … I was kind of hellkeeper Kim.”
God makes demands of us. God suggests that there is a higher Truth to which we are subject, rules and roles we ought to obey for purposes of societal strength, spiritual durability and personal fulfillment. Satan makes no demands of us beyond the surrender of our reason, our higher aspirations and our souls. Milton’s Satan rebelled against God.
Today, those of Godly bent are increasingly fighting a rebellion against the truly dominant spiritual power of a narcissistic culture that prizes self above all, celebrated by a transgressive monolithic culture.
Ben Shapiro, 38, is a graduate of UCLA and Harvard Law School, host of “The Ben Shapiro Show” and editor-in-chief of DailyWire.com. He is the author of the New York Times bestsellers “How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps,” “The Right Side of History” and “Bullies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.