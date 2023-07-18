As the Russian war in Ukraine drags on, three phrases have become a constant political drumbeat: “Fight for democracy,” “as long as it takes” and “until Ukraine wins.” Each phrase is vague, bordering on incoherent; together, those phrases are leading the West down the primrose path to endless quagmire.

There are clear Western interests in Ukraine: Prevention of Russian aggression across borders; degradation of the Russian military, so as to undercut future aggression; deterrence of China from taking similar action in Taiwan; and solidification of the European alliance against both Russia and China. The West has achieved virtually all of these goals: The chances that Kyiv falls to Moscow are now essentially zero.

Yet, the West, in maintaining that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must lead all negotiations, has now boxed itself in. It does so on the basis, first, of the “fight for democracy.” This is wrong on both practical and political levels.

Ben Shapiro, 39, is a graduate of UCLA and Harvard Law School, host of “The Ben Shapiro Show” and editor-in-chief of DailyWire.com. He is the author of the New York Times bestsellers “How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps,” “The Right Side of History” and “Bullies.”

