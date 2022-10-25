American democracy, we have been told, is in grave peril.

It’s a perspective we hear echoed dozens of times per day in the mainstream media: If this next election doesn’t go precisely how our hallowed elitists desire, surely tyranny will follow. As one of those sagacious experts, MSNBC’s Joy Reid, recently put it on Twitter, “It’s terrifying how many Americans will choose literal fascism, female serfdom, climate collapse and the reversal of everything from Social Security & Medicare to student loan relief bc they think giving Republicans the power to investigate Hunter Biden will bring down gas prices.”

Polls show that this message has filtered down to many Americans, mostly Democrats. According to the latest New York Times-Sienna poll, fully 11% of Democrats say “the state of our democracy” is the most important problem facing the country, compared with 17% who cite the economy and another 17% who cite inflation; 9% of independents feel the same way. More shocking, just 46% of Americans say that “America’s political system can still address the nation’s problems,” compared with 48% who say that the nation is “too divided politically to solve its problems.” And fully 74% of likely voters say American democracy is currently under threat.

