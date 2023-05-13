Daily Journal Editorial Board

The week of May 20-26 is National Safe Boating Week, backed by the U.S. Coast Guard and its federal, state and local safe boating partners. The week of observance kicks off the Safe Boating Campaign, a global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being responsible.

With the Kankakee River running through the greater Kankakee area and providing a vast amount of recreational boating in our backyard, it’s a fitting campaign. We applaud that it’s being embraced by county government. The Kankakee County Board unanimously approved its support for National Safe Boating Week at its meeting on May 9 with a proclamation.

