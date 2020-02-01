Another sudden death of an iconic figure, another spirited national debate. Kobe Bryant died a week ago in a helicopter crash. He was just 41 years old. His daughter also died with him. There were seven others who perished in the crash, none whose lives were any less valuable than Kobe Bryant’s. But, because it was Kobe Bryant who died in the crash, that is the story. Had Bryant and his daughter not been involved, the story would have been about a private helicopter crash near Los Angeles taking the lives of seven people and the ensuing federal aviation investigation.
Because the story is a tragic ending to such a well-known figure, it demands a look into his entire life, and not just the good parts. That recollection of his life has become just as big of a story as the ending of his life.
There is a lot to be said about idolizing professional athletes. The much often given advice to not do it is not one of them. One thing about sports idolization is that it is typically generational. When we are young, our idolization of an athlete may go beyond his or her athleticism and on the court or field or ice. We rely upon every word they utter, prompting us to buy products just because they endorsed it. We watch how they dress, speak and how they manage their nonathletic behavior. It is possible to pay too much attention to their personal lives. Then, we grow up, and hope they, too, grow old and leave legacy which we can brag about.
Kobe Bryant the great professional basketball player is about two generations past my sports hero-worshiping days. Certainly, I have admired his basketball ability that appeared to be a spitting image of Michael Jordan. I enjoyed his tenacity and drive to be the best whenever he stepped on the court. I can appreciate his role in the elevation of the NBA on an international level. I understand his tenure as the poster child for the NBA.
However, because during Bryant’s career, we have lived in a world where almost unlimited access into celebrity life is readily available, it is understandable and acceptable that his not so admirable attributes also have been recalled since his death. To some, his off-the-basketball-court troubles are ranked as high as his multiple championships. To others, that might be off limits. That is not how it works anymore.
Fortunately, the access to my athletic heroes’ personal lives was restricted. Honestly, I did not want to know anything more than their game statistics or how articulate they spoke during post-game interviews. I did not want to know that the reason for a horrible on field performance might have been because of a late night of drinking or drugs or fighting. I did not need to know if they shot their neighbor’s dog for spite. It was not necessary to know if they wrecked a car while driving intoxicated. Those responsible for protecting my image of my favorite players did their job. Whenever one of my all-time sports icons passed away, I was left with only their glorified image. Those days of protected innocence are long-gone.
As tragic as his untimely death was, his entire public life is up for review. The guardians of his legacy cannot saturate the public with his epic athletic battles yet expect the public to ignore his equally publicized legal battle.
No matter how big the posters of Bryant being sold, not everyone saw him he as the poster child for humanity. For all his greatness on the court and even the good work after his playing days, in life, in the minds of some Kobe Bryant missed a big shot.
