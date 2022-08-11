Who would sacrifice a job they loved to reveal a wrong committed against a child?

Very few would. In fact, in my 35 years in journalism, I’ve met only one such person. Just one.

In our society we talk a good game about how much we treasure children. But it’s a lie. Kids are violated and large institutions sweep it under the rug every day. As a reporter, I have seen it happen over and over.

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

