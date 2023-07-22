Last summer I met my first Black veterinarian.

I was accompanying a colleague of my wife’s to a veterinary conference in North Carolina, and we sat down for lunch with a group of other animal doctors. One of them happened to be African American.

What’s remarkable about this first-time encounter is that I’m the son and husband of veterinarians. I’ve spent my entire life surrounded by animal doctors. I’ve attended countless veterinary reunions, conferences and informal get-togethers with my parents and spouse. But before 2022, I had never met a Black, Asian or Hispanic vet.

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

