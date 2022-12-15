An ambulance arrived at a U.S. senator’s house recently and hauled his 14-year-old daughter away for self-inflicted stab wounds.

When I read that news report earlier this month, I just cringed.

That child didn’t choose to be a politician’s daughter. And her problems shouldn’t be exhibited in the news media for all the world to discuss. Fortunately, the staff of the senator, who represents a southwestern state, said her wounds were not life threatening.

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

