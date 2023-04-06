“They’ll make fun of me and give me a goofy name.”

That was my mother’s reaction to the notion of her body being donated to a medical school for students to dissect.

I was a bit surprised by the vehemence she expressed against the idea. After all, she was a registered nurse married to a veterinarian. She knew the importance of medical professionals learning anatomy.

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

