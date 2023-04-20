the reeders

A stream of more than 30 cars and trucks roared down the dirt road, honking their horns and then stopping at our farmhouse just south of Galesburg.

Don Swedlund, the dairy farmer down the road, got out and hollered, “We’re having a shivaree!”

For the uninitiated, a shivaree is a rural matrimonial custom where the newlyweds are serenaded on their wedding night. Sometimes the bride or groom is kidnapped and hazed.

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

