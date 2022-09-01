After all, I was a decade older than her daughter and we were engaged to be married within five weeks of meeting. So, she tried to come up with things that might scare me off.

“Has Joan mentioned that she has $85,000 in student loan debt?” she said to me one day. I replied, “Yes, she has; I still want to marry her.”

For those economists reading this column, that’s $142,000 in today’s dollars. Add interest paid on top of that and you are talking about really big bucks.

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

