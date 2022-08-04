There is little sympathy for a rat.

On July 25, a giant inflatable rat rose 15-feet in front of Staab Funeral Home in Springfield, and a woman came out of the business and repeatedly stabbed the rodent with a knife.

The rat is intended to call public attention to companies employing nonunion labor.

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

