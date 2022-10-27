Soon little masked hobgoblins will be knocking at our doors wanting handfuls of candy, and it’s important to remember the rules of good behavior – for adults – not just the children.

I often hear oldsters grumble about the unruly behavior of youths, but my experience is that it is the adults who tend to be the real jerks during this doorstep masquerade.

A person I knew, who was married to a prominent attorney, really took off her mask on Halloween. She lived in a nice house in an expensive neighborhood. Her chief complaint about trick or treaters was they weren’t “neighborhood children.”

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

