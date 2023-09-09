As I walked through the lobby of the University of Illinois’ Veterinary School, I looked at the photos of graduates lining the walls. Of course, I was drawn to the images of two people: my father and my wife.

But sandwiched between their classes of 1960 and 2001 was another image that had a nearly magnetic pull. I found myself standing before it and staring into the face of evil. It conjured images that I’ve tried hard to forget.

Back in 1977, on a day when we were bailing hay on our family farm, a man grabbed me in the barn, held me down, repeatedly kissed me and groped me. I was able to break away before worse things could happen.

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

