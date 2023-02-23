The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade is a hobby club with a couple dozen members — some adults, some children — who like to watch balloons circle the globe.

For $12 apiece, they buy balloons from a California manufacturer, rig them with radio transmitters and send them skyward, Aviation Week reported. One of their projects has circled the globe seven times.

But the U.S. Air Force may have this group of Land of Lincoln nerds in its crosshairs.

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

