A lot of the “history” we were taught in school was nothing more than fables.

Christopher Columbus didn’t prove the world was round. George Washington’s teeth weren’t made of wood. Abraham Lincoln didn’t write the Gettysburg Address on the back of an envelope. The Liberty Bell didn’t crack on July 4, 1776. Benjamin Franklin almost certainly didn’t fly a kite in a thunderstorm.

And contrary to what we were taught in school, the socialists involved in the 1886 Haymarket Square Riot in Chicago received fair trials.

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

Recommended for you