As my parents walked down a street in China, a man sidled up next to my mother and asked if they had a Bible.

In accented English, he explained that some Americans brought Bibles to give away in that Communist country. My folks were Illinois hog farmers who over the years visited their counterparts in China, Ukraine, Poland and Denmark to exchange ideas.

When Mom related that story more than 30 years ago, I felt so grateful to live in a nation where the government didn’t tell people what they could read.

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

