“Why aren’t you drinking?”

My former boss slurred those words as he looked across a table while he and my co-workers downed a pitcher of beer at a mandatory staff pizza party.

Drinkers ask that question. Not only is it off-putting and rude, it’s ubiquitous.

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

