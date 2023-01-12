Instead of a coronation we ended up with an election.

How is that a bad thing in a democracy?

It took 15 rollcall votes to elect Kevin McCarthy speaker of the House. The political chattering class is calling it a national “embarrassment” and labeled each prolonged vote a “humiliation” for McCarthy.

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

