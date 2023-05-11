When I read about four adults and one child being killed last month in a shooting rampage in Cleveland, Texas, I just cringed.

We live in a society where gun violence has become commonplace. Mass shootings have become weekly occurrences. During the first 18 weeks of 2023, our nation experienced 20 shootings that have each taken the lives of at least four people.

The five killed in Cleveland were just ordinary folks, immigrants from Honduras. Their next-door neighbor was reportedly outside late firing his rifle into the sky. They asked if he could stop because the gunfire was keeping their baby awake.

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

