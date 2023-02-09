cross through bicyle

A cross through bicycle is no longer a “girls bike.”

 Scott Reeder

I purchased a new bicycle for my 12-year-old daughter this past month and received a tongue lashing from a salesperson in return.

The Springfield salesperson asked if she was interested in a “cross through” bike. I had no idea what he was talking about. I was familiar with mountain bikes, road bikes and hybrids.

But I’d never heard the term “cross through.”

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

Recommended for you