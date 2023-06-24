When I was in high school, my Grandma Wanda fought a battle with the American Legion to have a veteran’s marker placed on the grave of her husband’s grandfather.

Eventually, the Legion post relented and put a veteran’s stone over John Beckerdite’s earthly remains. What gave the veteran’s organization pause is that John hadn’t served in any branch of the United States Armed Forces. He fought for the Confederacy.

“Although he fought for the South, he fought for his country,” Grandma wrote in a family history.

