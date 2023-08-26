plaque

There at Rex Lookout in the Australian state of Queensland stood a plaque that once identified the politician who made the scenic overlook possible.

 Photo provided

As I stood on the Australian shore last month, I pondered the majesty of the Pacific Ocean but when I looked down, I couldn’t help but think of Rod Blagojevich.

But an acetylene torch had been used to melt away the name of that elected official. After 35 years of covering politics, I didn’t need a tour guide’s explanation to figure out what had happened.

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

