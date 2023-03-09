illinois state flag
Illinois has the ugliest flag in the union and state Sen. Doris Turner wants to do something about it.

The lawmaker from Springfield has introduced legislation to create a commission to develop new flag designs for the General Assembly to consider by Sept. 1.

“After more than 100 years of the same design, I think it’s time to rework it,” Turner said in a prepared statement. “I’d like to see us take a community approach to create a new design for Illinois’ official state flag.”

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

