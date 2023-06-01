Are you pregnant? Are you planning to get pregnant? Are you in a relationship?

I squirmed uncomfortably as my boss asked these questions to a finalist for a job opening. I’d identified the person as a promising journalist, but he wanted to do the final screening.

The questions he asked had little to do with her experience and much to do with the candidate’s child-bearing plans. This incident happened more than a decade ago when I was in management for a different employer.

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

Recommended for you