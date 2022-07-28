Two of the biggest contributors to hard-core, Trump-supported candidates are not who you might guess: Gov. J.B. Pritzker and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pritzker and his allies spent $30 million trying to help State Sen. Darren Bailey, a Trump devotee, to be the Republican gubernatorial nominee. Pelosi worked hard to see that two Colorado Make America Great Again candidates won the Republican primary.

I’m not a fan of Pritzker, Pelosi or Trump.

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

