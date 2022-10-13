“Boys don’t cry.”

That was the oft repeated refrain my father said to my brother and me growing up. If one of us fell and skinned our knees, it was, “Knock it off, boys don’t cry.”

It didn’t matter if we were 4 or 5. Crying was a sign of weakness and of questionable masculinity.

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

