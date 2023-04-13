I refuse to use self-checkout lanes at the grocery store.

This isn’t a new thing. I just don’t like the technology. It’s not that I find it too complicated. My objection is that when I use it, I’m contributing to someone losing their job.

Low skill, repetitive jobs like those of checkout clerks are on the chopping blocks as technology marches onward. Perhaps I’m overly nostalgic. But I like chatting with the checkout clerks as I’m buying my milk and vegetables.

Scott Reeder is a veteran Statehouse journalist and a staff writer with the Illinois Times. His email address is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

