Editor’s note: The following poem was written by Cheryl “Rusty Gash, a St. Anne resident. It is meant as a tribute to Dr. Mehmet Sipahi.
What do you say about someone,
who has always treated and been there,
for my mother, daughter, husband, cousin,
father-in-law, me, and others to spare?
He arrived at RMC in September, 1986
and we were so glad he came.
He joined the family of Dr. Wasser,
Lois Means and me
to help beat the “cancer” game.
His humble, caring, compassionate way
helped ease the pain of many.
And his care wasn’t based upon
if he ever received a penny.
His intention was clear to all,
to treat each patient as a whole,
and when he really looked at you,
he could see into your soul.
His touch was always gentle,
never probing or causing pain.
And his subtle, yet knowing smile
could chase away the rain.
He never promised a cure,
there was no guarantee.
But he always did deliver
total honesty.
When cancer deals its mighty blow,
it is never kind.
But Dr. Sipahi shared our loss,
until peace we did find.
Congratulations on your Riverside Lifetime
Achievement Award,
and I am not surprised.
You have the heart of a great healer,
I can see it in your eyes.
