My fellow Americans, it’s time to set aside our xenophobia. For the good of our country, let’s help drain China’s brains.

As China has lifted its pandemic lockdowns, many residents have grown more footloose. Maybe high youth unemployment has left younger workers restless. Maybe the mysterious disappearances of several Chinese billionaires and business leaders have spooked other upwardly mobile citizens. Or maybe people are just tired of living in an authoritarian country with arbitrary restrictions on freedom of ideas, capital and movement.

Whatever the specific motivations, the number of people leaving China and seeking to make (or invest) their fortunes abroad is rising again, according to data from the U.N. Population Division and recently highlighted by the Wall Street Journal’s Nathaniel Taplin.

Catherine Rampell is an opinion columnist for the Washington Post. Her email address is crampell@washpost.com.

Recommended for you