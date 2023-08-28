RAMPELL-08-23-23
 Anna Powell Denton

These days, Americans seem divided by almost everything.

But you know what has proved successful at bringing Americans of different backgrounds together? Unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks.

Also: Riblets, Bloomin’ Onions, Chicken Crispers and other crowd-pleasers from affordable chain restaurants such as Olive Garden and Applebee’s. Though sometimes banned by municipalities wanting to “preserve neighborhood character” or slow gentrification, these chains actually provide a hidden social service: They promote much more socioeconomic integration than do independently owned commercial businesses — or, for that matter, traditional public institutions.

