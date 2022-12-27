After years of anticipation, America is finally about to see former president Donald Trump’s tax returns. House Democrats released summary reports on Tuesday and are expected to provide the underlying (redacted) returns soon.

The materials available so far present two big questions: 1) What kinds of financial shenanigans was Trump engaged in? And 2) why, exactly, did the IRS drop the ball on monitoring question No. 1?

The answer to the first question: possibly a lot. Staffers on Congress’s nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation have identified many dodgy-looking things in Trump’s returns. These include questionable charitable contributions; “loans” to his children that might have been (taxable) gifts; “business” expenses that look like personal hobbies; and various other “Large unusual questionable items,” as IRS staff put it, that Trump deducted as losses.

Catherine Rampell is an opinion columnist for the Washington Post. Her email address is crampell@washpost.com.

Recommended for you