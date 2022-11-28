The best time to raise (or, better yet, eliminate) the federal debt ceiling was yesterday. The second-best time: today.

Our alarmingly complacent Congress instead behaves as though the task can be left to some faraway tomorrow. Unfortunately, that tomorrow might arrive much quicker than lawmakers realize.

The debt limit is the amount Uncle Sam can legally borrow to pay off whatever bills past Congresses already committed to. It is unclear exactly when the federal government might exhaust all available tools for meeting these obligations in full and on time. Among the very bad consequences of a potential default: a violation of the Constitution; difficulty fulfilling basic government functions, such as paying out Social Security benefits and military salaries; and higher borrowing costs for the U.S. government, which would lose its reputation as the safest of safe borrowers.

Catherine Rampell is an opinion columnist for the Washington Post. Her email address is crampell@washpost.com.

