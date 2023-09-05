Desperate political leaders of all stripes — Republican, Democratic, communist — have found a common enemy: free trade.

The GOP has turned its back on the party’s long-term commitment to liberalizing trade, it seems, because key party leaders have decided foreigners are bad and scary. Not only the “usual” scary foreigners, either (i.e., the non-White ones). President Donald Trump levied tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods from China, his most frequent punching bag, but he also launched trade wars against our allies in the European Union, Britain, Canada and elsewhere.

It was a sloppy, aimless attempt to show strength, and it backfired. Study after study found that the costs of Trump’s various trade wars were either mostly or entirely borne by American consumers and businesses, and that the tariffs likely reduced U.S. employment on net.

Catherine Rampell is an opinion columnist for the Washington Post. Her email address is crampell@washpost.com.

