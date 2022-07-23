The planet is burning, and we’re running out of time to douse the fire. Unfortunately, American efforts to intervene look pretty dead. Who’s responsible for this failure?

Much of the left is keen to blame U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., which is understandable. Manchin has rejected every iteration of Democrats’ safety-net-and-climate bill, even though the most recent, slimmed-down proposal met his deficit-cutting demands and even might have modestly reduced pricing pressures. Some of Manchin’s Democratic colleagues suggest he deliberately “sabotaged” the party’s climate agenda because of his longtime ties to the fossil-fuel industry.

Aggravating and inscrutable though Manchin’s behavior might be, he didn’t kill America’s chance at curbing climate change. At least, he didn’t do it alone. The answer to this whodunit is yet another “Murder on the Orient Express”-type solution: We Americans all did it. Together.

Catherine Rampell is an opinion columnist for the Washington Post. Her email address is crampell@washpost.com.

