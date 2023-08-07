Two months ago, Avery was kicked off Medicaid. She’s supposed to still be eligible, but Arkansas’s Department of Human Services terminated her coverage anyway, saying she hadn’t completed all the necessary paperwork.

To be fair, paperwork is not exactly Avery’s forte. Because she’s 15 months old.

“She’s learning to walk right now,” says Avery’s mother, Amanda Quick, who has tried and failed to complete the documentation on her toddler’s behalf.

Catherine Rampell is an opinion columnist for the Washington Post.

