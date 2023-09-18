Five million more American kids fell into poverty last year. Or maybe it’s more accurate to say they were pushed.

The child poverty rate more than doubled in 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday, in the largest annual increase in child poverty on record. For the most part, these kids didn’t become poor because the economy is lousy, or their parents were fired, or they were newly orphaned. Most fell below the poverty threshold because, as a country, we chose to make them poor. Specifically, we chose to make them poor again, by snatching a short-lived safety-net program away.

Last year, one of the most successful anti-poverty programs ever enacted, the child allowance, ended. Enacted in early 2021 through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, it expanded on the existing child tax credit program to distribute a monthly check to nearly every family with children. Families received up to $300 per child each month, depending on the child’s age and household income, no strings attached.

Catherine Rampell is an opinion columnist for the Washington Post. Her email address is crampell@washpost.com.

