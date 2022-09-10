September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and it’s part of the cause of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. We support all the work that’s being done locally and nationwide to prevent such tragedies.
NAMI says it chooses September to “to raise awareness of this stigmatized, and often taboo, topic. We use this month to shift public perception, spread hope and share vital information to people affected by suicide. Our goal is ensuring that individuals, friends and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and to seek help.”
By checking in on family and friends who may be having suicidal thoughts, we can often avoid devastating outcomes. According to NAMI, there are a few warning signs of suicide:
Increased alcohol and drug use.
Aggressive behavior.
Withdrawal from friends, family and community.
Dramatic mood swings.
Impulsive or reckless behavior.
Nearly 46,000 lives were lost in the U.S. to suicide in 2020 alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Suicidal thoughts can begin with “I wish I wasn’t here,” or “Nothing matters.” If you or a loved one takes any of these steps, seek immediate help from a health care provider or call 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
It’s an issue locally as well as nationally. In Kankakee County there have been 14 suicides already this year as opposed to 10 in all of 2021, according to the Kankakee County Coroner’s statistics.
Locally, there will be an Out of the Darkness Community Walk fostered by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The Kankakee County walk will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Riverside Healthcare Bourbonnais campus at 300 Riverside Drive, just off Convent Street in Bourbonnais. For more information, email anneking27@comcast.net or call Anne King at 815-545-8647. You can also register or donate to the cause online at afsp.org/kankakee.
The AFSP says the Out of the Darkness Community Walk “is a journey of remembrance, hope and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.”
There will also be an Out of the Darkness Community Walk in Chicago at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17 at Montrose Harbor. The event begins at 9 a.m. For more information on that walk, email chicago@afsp.org.
With continued efforts NAMI says, “We can all benefit from honest conversations about mental health conditions and suicide, because just one conversation can change a life.”
