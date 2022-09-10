Daily Journal Editorial Board

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and it’s part of the cause of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. We support all the work that’s being done locally and nationwide to prevent such tragedies.

NAMI says it chooses September to “to raise awareness of this stigmatized, and often taboo, topic. We use this month to shift public perception, spread hope and share vital information to people affected by suicide. Our goal is ensuring that individuals, friends and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and to seek help.”

