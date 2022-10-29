The pandemic is over. Well, not really, but it has weakened considerably so that most people have returned to a somewhat normal routine of balancing their work and home lives.
It has been a long two-plus years of changes for all of us. Don’t believe some of the rhetoric, mainly on social media, that the shutdowns, stay-at-home and work-from-home policies, masking and vaccinations weren’t necessary.
We believe it was crucial and contributed to the community [and country] getting back to close to where we were pre-pandemic. We learned a lot in the process. It’s hard to say, but the 378 deaths recorded in Kankakee County since the start of the pandemic could’ve been much higher without the protective measures.
“We could see that there were times when without the vaccine, things were going through the roof, even with some of these protections, because it’s a virus,” said John Bevis, Kankakee County health administrator. “It’s very difficult to protect against.”
Enough Kankakee County residents have been fully vaccinated [51.95%] and a good number have received at least one vaccination [60%] to help the area combat the virus. The wearing of masks indoors, although uncomfortable at times, for more than a year also played a critical role in helping contain the virus.
“From the public health standpoint when you have something like a virus that is running rampant throughout a community and being in a crowded situation is going to be your greatest risk, we try to eliminate that,” Bevis said.
So here we are trying to move on from the virus, but we still have COVID-19 cases in the county. Fortunately, it’s not as deadly as it was two years ago, and the county hasn’t recorded a COVID-related death in the past three months.
People considered at high risk are still recommended to get vaccinated, get the booster shots and to wear masks indoors in areas of high-risk spread. The Kankakee County Health Department is still offering walk-in COVID and flu vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It has the Pfizer and Moderna Bivalent boosters that contain the Omicron and BA5 variants, that are the prevailing strains that are showing up in current positive cases.
