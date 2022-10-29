Daily Journal Editorial Board

The pandemic is over. Well, not really, but it has weakened considerably so that most people have returned to a somewhat normal routine of balancing their work and home lives.

It has been a long two-plus years of changes for all of us. Don’t believe some of the rhetoric, mainly on social media, that the shutdowns, stay-at-home and work-from-home policies, masking and vaccinations weren’t necessary.

