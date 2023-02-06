Once again, the nation is traumatized by horrible video of police brutally beating to death a Black man. Need I note the victim was Black? Would we be less or more traumatized if the victim were white?

But the rule seems to be the victims are Black.

Everyone sees there is a problem. Everyone wants to fix it. But how?

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the new weekly news talk show, “Cure America with Star Parker.”

Recommended for you