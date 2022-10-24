As November elections approach, the glaring and deeply troubling headline I see is Americans becoming increasingly alienated from their own country.

There has never been a greater need for a new generation of leaders to restore clarity about American principles and plant them in American hearts and minds.

The Wall Street Journal reports that all branches of the U.S. military are coming up short in recruiting goals.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the new weekly news talk show, “Cure America with Star Parker.”

