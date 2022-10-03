Republicans are gearing up for elections in November by drawing a clear line in the sand between their party and Democrats.

Republicans have rolled out what they call commitment to America. And this is exactly what it’s about.

Our country embodies a worldview, and it is that worldview, and the principles that capture that worldview, that made and makes America a great nation.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the new weekly news talk show, “Cure America with Star Parker.”

Recommended for you