Per CNN and other media outlets, when Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ran his first campaign for Congress in 2012, he expressed support for “privatizing” Social Security.

They predict, with little surprise, that this should provide red meat for attacks from former President Donald Trump and from Democrats, should DeSantis announce a presidential run.

If indeed this is the case, it adds credence to Nikki Haley’s slogan for her new campaign that we need a new generation of leaders.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the new weekly news talk show, “Cure America with Star Parker.”

