The 2024 presidential race gets more exciting each day.

Now 37-year-old entrepreneur businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has entered the race as the newest Republican candidate.

Whether this political novice has a chance at winning the highest elective office in the land remains to be seen. But for sure he has something to say and contribute.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the new weekly news talk show, “Cure America with Star Parker.”

Recommended for you