The Republican Party’s newest presidential candidate, former South Carolina Gov. and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, introduced herself by showcasing her roots as a child of immigrants.

Haley’s family, originally from India, immigrated to the United States in 1969 and settled in a small, segregated town, Bamberg, S.C., where she was born three years later.

One can glean two reasons why Haley is spotlighting her background and presenting her candidacy as a successful minority woman.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the new weekly news talk show, “Cure America with Star Parker.”

Recommended for you