No sooner had President Joe Biden announced his plan for student loan debt forgiveness — $10,000 for non-Pell grant recipients and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients — the president of the NAACP was complaining that it should be more than twice as much. At least $50,000.

Brookings Institution scholar Andre M. Perry echoed the sentiment.

The plan, according to Perry, “does not go far enough in addressing the root of the problem: a postsecondary education system that has seen tuition rise three-fold in the last 30 years. That same system will put future borrowers in peril.”

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the new weekly news talk show, “Cure America with Star Parker.”

