By now, just about everyone has heard about the massive campaign of lies that Republican George Santos fabricated that just got him elected to a congressional seat from New York.

In his various appearances and interviews to explain himself, the lack of shame he seems to feel is almost as uncanny as the lies themselves.

Sadly, Santos is a child and product of the troubling and, yes, dangerous state of affairs in our nation today.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the new weekly news talk show, “Cure America with Star Parker.”

